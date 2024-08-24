NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,636.61

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,636.61 ($21.27) and traded as high as GBX 1,641.91 ($21.33). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,612 ($20.95), with a volume of 19,295 shares trading hands.

NB Private Equity Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,636.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,625.09. The company has a market cap of £745.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3,504.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,086.96%.

Insider Activity

About NB Private Equity Partners

In other NB Private Equity Partners news, insider Louisa Symington Mills bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,606 ($20.87) per share, with a total value of £20,075 ($26,084.98). Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.