nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $425,145.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,594,305.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,239 shares in the company, valued at $33,594,305.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 921,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $30,874,069.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,552,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,011,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,641,872 shares of company stock valued at $212,222,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of nCino by 16.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter worth $40,885,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its position in nCino by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in nCino by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 345.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. nCino has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.90, a PEG ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. On average, analysts predict that nCino will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

