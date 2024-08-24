Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.12

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as high as $5.14. Neonode shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 250,190 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

Neonode Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of $75.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

