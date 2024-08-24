NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Bank of America

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $142.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.38.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $82.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. NetEase has a one year low of $80.63 and a one year high of $118.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.22.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Analysts predict that NetEase will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 30.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of NetEase by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of NetEase by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 18,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

