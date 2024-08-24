NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $10.43 EPS

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $10.43, Briefing.com reports. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $25.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NTES opened at $82.08 on Friday. NetEase has a 12 month low of $80.63 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day moving average is $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTES. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

