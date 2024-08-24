NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 753,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,717,405 shares.The stock last traded at $81.89 and had previously closed at $82.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 30.54%.

NTES has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day moving average is $97.22.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in NetEase by 1,415.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 55.5% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in NetEase by 1,153.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

