Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 0% After Insider Selling

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $689.14 and last traded at $696.95. Approximately 802,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,867,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $697.12.

Specifically, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,127,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.21.

Netflix Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $295.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $658.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $625.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

