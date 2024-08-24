NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

Shares of NURO stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.30. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 2.80% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

