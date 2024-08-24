New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Makes New $3.38 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,043 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,000. Microsoft accounts for about 3.4% of New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft by 987.5% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 150,863 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,471,000 after purchasing an additional 136,991 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 13,003 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,920 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 16,079 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $415.55 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $435.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

