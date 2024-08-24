New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on New Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.49.

NYSE:NGD opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.21. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. On average, analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

