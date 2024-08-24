NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Trading Up 9.2% on Analyst Upgrade

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) rose 9.2% on Friday after Ventum Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$14.00. Ventum Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. NexGen Energy traded as high as C$8.67 and last traded at C$8.65. Approximately 432,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,033,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.92.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NXE. Ventum Cap Mkts raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.94.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NexGen Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

In other news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$1,692,285.00. In other news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$1,395,336.00. Also, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$1,692,285.00. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.