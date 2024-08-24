Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 863 ($11.21) and last traded at GBX 863 ($11.21). Approximately 74,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 185,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($11.17).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.84) price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Next 15 Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Next 15 Group Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £870.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,726.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 840.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 901.80.

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

