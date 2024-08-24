Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 863 ($11.21) and last traded at GBX 863 ($11.21). Approximately 74,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 185,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($11.17).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on NFG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.84) price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFG
Next 15 Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Next 15 Group Company Profile
Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Next 15 Group
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.