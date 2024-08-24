Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.55. 35,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 100,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Next Technology Stock Down 2.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29.

About Next Technology

Next Technology Holding Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

