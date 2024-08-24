Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $88.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.75 million. Nexxen International had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Nexxen International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Nexxen International Price Performance

NEXN stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. Nexxen International has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $546.52 million, a PE ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nexxen International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

