Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) PT Raised to $11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NEXN. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexxen International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Nexxen International Price Performance

Shares of NEXN stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Nexxen International has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $546.52 million, a PE ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.75 million. Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexxen International will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexxen International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the second quarter worth $136,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the second quarter worth $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the second quarter worth $451,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the second quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the second quarter worth $3,562,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

