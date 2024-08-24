NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.40

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$19.40 and last traded at C$19.14, with a volume of 35046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFI. Cibc World Mkts upgraded NFI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -43.57, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.92.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.15 billion. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Research analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.2414861 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NFI Group news, Senior Officer Jason Michael Pellaers sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total transaction of C$40,283.10. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

