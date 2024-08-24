Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,322.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

NYSE HASI opened at $30.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

