Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.30. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 11,108 shares.

Noble Roman’s Stock Up 22.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88.

About Noble Roman’s

(Get Free Report)

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.