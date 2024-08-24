Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE NOMD opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

