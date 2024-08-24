Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Nomad Foods Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
Further Reading
