Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.24

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.17. Noram Lithium shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 27,866 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.07 target price on Noram Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$15.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

