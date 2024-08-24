Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.24

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.17. Noram Lithium shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 27,866 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.07 target price on Noram Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Noram Lithium
Noram Lithium Stock Down 5.6 %
Noram Lithium Company Profile
Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Noram Lithium
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Noram Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noram Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.