Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 66.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,016 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 5,590.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN opened at $257.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.15 and a 200-day moving average of $251.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $208.91 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.40.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

