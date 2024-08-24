Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson updated its FY24 guidance to $9.45-9.65 EPS.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $256.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson has a 1 year low of $208.91 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

