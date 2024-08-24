Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target Increased to $287.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $272.00 to $287.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NDSN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.40.

Get Nordson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordson

Nordson Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $257.40 on Friday. Nordson has a one year low of $208.91 and a one year high of $279.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.19%.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.