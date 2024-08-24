North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4,050.80

Shares of North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,050.80 ($52.64) and traded as high as GBX 4,280 ($55.61). North Atlantic Smaller Cos shares last traded at GBX 4,230 ($54.96), with a volume of 27,644 shares trading hands.
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £565.97 million, a PE ratio of 26,437.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,050.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,882.57.
About North Atlantic Smaller Cos
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than North Atlantic Smaller Cos
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Cos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Cos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.