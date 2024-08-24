North West (TSE:NWC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.72

Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$40.72 and traded as high as C$45.30. North West shares last traded at C$45.30, with a volume of 69,987 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on North West from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North West currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.60.

North West Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.72.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$617.52 million for the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.3110465 EPS for the current year.

North West Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. North West’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

Insider Transactions at North West

In other news, Senior Officer John King sold 5,230 shares of North West stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.70, for a total value of C$223,321.00. In related news, Senior Officer John King sold 5,230 shares of North West stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.70, for a total value of C$223,321.00. Also, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of North West stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total value of C$240,989.10. Insiders sold a total of 11,662 shares of company stock valued at $497,015 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

