Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Insider Cecilia McAnulty Acquires 1,132 Shares

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) insider Cecilia McAnulty purchased 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £633.92 ($823.70).

Northern 2 VCT Price Performance

Shares of LON NTV opened at GBX 53 ($0.69) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £118.25 million, a PE ratio of 5,300.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.29.

Get Northern 2 VCT alerts:

Northern 2 VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Northern 2 VCT’s payout ratio is 30,000.00%.

About Northern 2 VCT

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

See Also

