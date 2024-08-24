Northrop Grumman Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.06 (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.06 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Northrop Grumman has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $27.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $509.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $511.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.16.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.33.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

