Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.73

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and traded as high as $19.80. Northway Financial shares last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 7,430 shares traded.

Northway Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62.

Northway Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th.

Northway Financial Company Profile

Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, provides various financial products and services in New Hampshire. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.

