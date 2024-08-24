Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.66

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.66 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.32 ($0.06). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 4.91 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 14 ($0.18) target price on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Nostrum Oil & Gas
Nostrum Oil & Gas Price Performance
Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nostrum Oil & Gas
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.