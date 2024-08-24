Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.66

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.66 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.32 ($0.06). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 4.91 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 14 ($0.18) target price on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Nostrum Oil & Gas alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas Price Performance

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The company has a market capitalization of £8.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.42.

(Get Free Report)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.