Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $8.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Price Performance

Shares of NMG opened at $1.71 on Friday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $192.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite stock. General Motors Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,625,000. Nouveau Monde Graphite comprises about 10.7% of General Motors Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. General Motors Holdings LLC owned approximately 18.63% of Nouveau Monde Graphite as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

(Get Free Report)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.