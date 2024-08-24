NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Price Down 2.4%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.51. 63,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,950,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 1.01.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.