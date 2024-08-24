NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.92. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 2,047 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTN Buzztime
NTN Buzztime Stock Down 0.5 %
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NTN Buzztime
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- What is a Dividend King?
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.