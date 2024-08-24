NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.92. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 2,047 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.72.

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

