NU (NYSE:NU) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.53

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 6303060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.
NU Stock Down 1.3 %
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NU by 1,157.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 92,015,719 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NU by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,540,000 after acquiring an additional 54,681,625 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,888,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in NU by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
