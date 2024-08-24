NU (NYSE:NU) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.53

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 6303060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Get NU alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NU

NU Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NU by 1,157.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 92,015,719 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NU by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,540,000 after acquiring an additional 54,681,625 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,888,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in NU by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.