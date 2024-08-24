Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) Shares Up 12.1%

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 886,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 889,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Nukkleus Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.

Nukkleus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nukkleus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nukkleus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.