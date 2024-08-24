Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTNX. Northland Securities lowered shares of Nutanix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Nutanix from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.69.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $53.35 on Friday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -762.14, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.74.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,057,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,057,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

