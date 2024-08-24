Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,606,332 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 57,265 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $13,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 40,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 102.6% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 22.8% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 135,508 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,183 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 41.7% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 492,882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $8.83 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

