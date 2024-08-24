Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$44.83 and last traded at C$45.00. Approximately 336,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 255,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.25.

Nuvei Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -409.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.94.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.



