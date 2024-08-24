Occidental Petroleum Corp WT (NYSE:OXY.W) Shares Up 3.5%

Occidental Petroleum Corp WT (NYSE:OXY.W – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 35.30 and last traded at 35.30. Approximately 69,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 103,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at 34.12.

Occidental Petroleum Corp WT Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is 38.23 and its 200 day moving average is 39.12.

About Occidental Petroleum Corp WT

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

