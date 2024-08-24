OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

OGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $40.36.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 23.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in OGE Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

(Get Free Report

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.