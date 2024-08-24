Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Buy Rating at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Okta from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.58.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. Okta has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.08.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 26,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $2,669,519.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 26,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $2,669,519.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,411,773. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank grew its holdings in Okta by 160.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 71.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 50.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

