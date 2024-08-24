Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.
Old National Bancorp Price Performance
ONBPO stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $26.33.
Old National Bancorp Company Profile
