Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.
Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %
ONBPP opened at $25.20 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99.
About Old National Bancorp
