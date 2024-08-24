Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 8,624 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 421% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,656 put options.

Several analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.98. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $909,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at $374,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,165 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

