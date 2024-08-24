Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.83.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMCL

Omnicell Stock Up 5.4 %

OMCL opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.39, a PEG ratio of 83.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,200,000 after purchasing an additional 80,312 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 32.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,047,000 after acquiring an additional 508,789 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,753,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,246,000 after acquiring an additional 241,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,113.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 991,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,830,000 after acquiring an additional 909,480 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicell

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.