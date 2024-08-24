ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.72. 1,374,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 5,205,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,712,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ON by 66,838.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,409,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,500,000 after buying an additional 2,406,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter worth $57,916,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in ON in the first quarter valued at $65,898,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 574.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,006 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

