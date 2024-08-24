ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.63

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.63 and traded as low as $3.69. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 74,449 shares changing hands.

STKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $123.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.22 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Haydee Olinger purchased 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,255.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,240 shares of company stock worth $77,743. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 57,878 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 115,394 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

