Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Announces Earnings Results

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Opera had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Opera updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Opera Trading Up 11.5 %

NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $16.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. Opera has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Opera Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Opera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Opera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

