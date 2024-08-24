Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at B. Riley

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Opera’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Opera Stock Performance

OPRA stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.98. Opera has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Opera had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Opera will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Opera Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Opera’s payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Opera by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Opera by 1,474.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

