Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 255,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 835,597 shares.The stock last traded at $15.05 and had previously closed at $14.51.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Opera had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Opera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Opera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Opera

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Opera by 248.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Opera by 1,474.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Opera

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.