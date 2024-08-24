Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $14.02. Opera shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 370,494 shares traded.

The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.65 million. Opera had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 41.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Opera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Opera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Opera

Institutional Trading of Opera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Opera in the second quarter worth $112,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Opera by 1,474.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Opera Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.98.

About Opera

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.